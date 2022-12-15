"Don't really watch it" - WWE Hall of Famer discloses how Tony Khan and AEW can up the ante for increased engagement rate (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long, a veteran of professional wrestling and a former Smackdown general manager, commented on All Elite Wrestling led by Tony Khan.

Long, who served as SmackDown's general manager from 2004 to 2012, is one of WWE's most well-known veterans. He has worked in the business for a very long time and has done everything from wrestling to managing to officiating. 2017 saw his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's promotion. The legendary SmackDown GM revealed whether he is interested in watching AEW:

"Well, I'll do that, I'll certainly watch it, but the only reason, you know, I don't really watch it because you know, it's like this with me if AEW are not interested in me. Then, I'm not interested in AEW just that simple. So, but I'll watch it just because you asked me to," said Teddy Long. (20:44 - 21:00)

Former WWE Smackdown general manager is excited about the upcoming documentary on Vince McMahon

The trailer for a new documentary about Vince McMahon's life has been released by VICE TV. On Tuesday, December 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, the Vice TV documentary "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon" will air.

Teddy Long is as excited about the show as the viewers. The legendary wrestling veteran from WWE wants to see the other side of McMahon revealed.

"Vince got this kind of a private life. There are things you'll talk about, and there are things you may not talk about but I'm really interested in seeing it too. As he got older, to me, So I think this is going to be real interesting. The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. He certainly got nine lives," said Teddy Long.

After Mr. McMahon retired earlier this summer, Nick Khan, the former WWE President, and Stephanie McMahon took on the roles of chairwoman and co-CEO. Triple H took on the role of Chief Content Officer. Vince had prepared The Game for over the course of the previous ten years while he was in charge of the NXT brand.

Do you see McMahon ever returning to the WWE in any capacity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

