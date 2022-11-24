Teddy Long shares insane story about WWE Executive being kidnapped during an overseas trip (Exclusive) 

Teddy Long has shared a bonkers story about WWE referee and Senior Manager of Talent Relations John Cone being kidnapped during an overseas trip.

Long is one of WWE's most respected veterans, having been SmackDown's General Manager from 2004 to 2012. During his long tenure with the company, the veteran performer has done it all, be it wrestling, managing, or refereeing. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared a story narrated by WWE official John Cone. As per Long, Cone was drinking during an overseas trip when a couple of Iraqis kidnaped him.

The wrestling legend revealed that the abductors had John Cone in a pickup truck for a while before eventually letting him go by dropping him off on a base.

"I heard this from John Cone. John Cone, god, I love him to death, man. He's the guy that's a referee in WWE, and he also works in Talent Relations. John Cone told me he went somewhere, and he was drinking or something. But anyway, he got kidnapped by these Iraqis. They had him in this pickup truck, and they finally let him go and they took him back to the base or wherever he was supposed to be. But John Cone did tell me that. He said two Iraqis, they kidnapped him... He was real lucky," said Teddy Long. [10:00 - 10:34]

Teddy Long is excited about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's upcoming documentary

While his Netflix docu-series has been canceled, fans of Vince McMahon could still get a peak into his mind through an upcoming documentary. The Nines Lives of Vince McMahon will air on December 13 at 9 PM ET on VICE Network.

Just like fans, Teddy Long is very excited about the series. The WWE legend is interested to see various facets of McMahon come to the forefront.

"Vince got this kind of a private life. There are thigs you'll talk about, and there are things you may not talk about but I'm really interested in seeing it too. As he got older, to me, I think he kind of got a little bit relaxed a lot more [sic] and didn't mind, you know, talking about things in the past. So I think this is going to be real interesting. The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. He certainly got nine lives," said Teddy Long. [12:04 - 12:27]

Considering VICE is known for its no-holds-barred approach, it'll be interesting to see how the makers capture Vince McMahon's eventful career.

What do you expect from Vince McMahon's upcoming documentary? Sound off in the comments section below.

