Netflix reportedly takes action following updated Vince McMahon allegations

Online streaming service Netflix has reportedly scrapped a docuseries featuring former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

A recent Wall Street Journal update highlighted that McMahon had paid over $12 million to four women over the course of 16 years to cover up affairs. It also stated that the deals were made with not only former administrative employees but also a superstar in the company. Last month, reports emerged that the former CEO of WWE paid an employee $3 Million following an affair.

Following recent reports, Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture tweeted that the Netflix docuseries is no longer on the programming spreadsheet of the OTT platform.

"Sources tell me that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary has been pulled & is off the programming spreadsheet at Netflix. A source at Netflix confirmed it no longer being listed on their spreadsheet, another source at Netflix said “that s***’s out of here.”," Salcedo wrote.

She added in another tweet that the post-production for the docuseries was underway and many talents were interviewed months ago.

"Another source indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production & that several talent interviews had been done months ago & that millions were spent. I spoke to one of the producers on the project, however they declined to confirm nor deny this story to me."

Vince McMahon apparently not baffled by the investigation

Following the launch of an internal investigation in June, McMahon stepped back as CEO and Chairman of WWE. Stephanie McMahon was announced as the CEO shortly after.

Vince McMahon then appeared on the SmackDown and RAW episodes following the investigation becoming public knowledge.

A report from Fightful Select now states that McMahon was unaffected by the allegations ahead of his televised appearances across the brands.

There was no official announcement by Mr. McMahon or the company about the incident. It was also reported that nearly five law firms were looking into the matter in case of any discrepancies.

