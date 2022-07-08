Details of Vince McMahon reportedly paying $12 Million in hush money to four women over 16 years

According to an article by Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon reportedly paid 12 Million U.S. Dollars in hush money to four different women affiliated with WWE.

The article states that the deals prevent the women from legally talking about their relationship or claims against the former WWE chairman.

One of the deals allegedly involved an agreement with a former wrestler who was paid $7.5 million, who was coerced into having oral sex with McMahon. She later suffered contractual consequences once she resisted further sexual interactions with him.

Another pact allegedly entails Vince McMahon paying an individual $1 Million to keep a sexual relationship initiated by him quiet. The last reported agreement entailed Vince sending explicit, unsolicited images of himself to a WWE contractor and that she was sexually harassed by him. It was agreed to pay her roughly $1 million.

Vince McMahon has stepped back as the C.E.O. of WWE

A report that emerged a few weeks ago stated that McMahon had paid $3 million to a former WWE employee as hush money. An internal investigation was launched, leading to McMahon stepping back from his position as Chairman and CEO.

He appeared on the following episodes of SmackDown and RAW after reports emerged.

Only time will tell how the investigation pans out. Meanwhile, stay tuned for further updates, which we will keep sharing as news breaks.

