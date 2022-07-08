Vince McMahon's reported reaction to recent misconduct allegations 

An article published in the Wall Street Journal today reported that Vince McMahon had paid $12 million in hush money to four women over a span of 16 years. This isn't the first article of such nature published by the Wall Street Journal in recent memory. It was reported last month that McMahon had paid a former WWE employee he allegedly had an affair with $3 million.

Fightful Select has now acquired and reported accounts of McMahon's backstage reaction to the aforementioned misconduct allegations. According to the report, one account details how McMahon's reaction varied from "no selling the whole thing" to "being defiant."

It was further stated in the same report that following McMahon's SmackDown appearance on June 17, he returned backstage and shouted "F*** em", which was apparently directed toward the allegations.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



We'll be working on this all today Changed today's FightfulSelect.com plans as we already have reactions filtering in, and a pretty gross recounting of Vince McMahon's behavior after his televised appearance on Smackdown months ago.We'll be working on this all today Changed today's FightfulSelect.com plans as we already have reactions filtering in, and a pretty gross recounting of Vince McMahon's behavior after his televised appearance on Smackdown months ago.We'll be working on this all today

An internal investigation was launched in light of the allegations against Vince McMahon

Not long after the Wall Street Journal posted its first article, it was reported that WWE had launched an internal investigation pertaining to the misconduct allegations. McMahon voluntarily stepped back as the CEO of WWE. Stephanie McMahon has been appointed as the interim CEO and Chairwoman while the investigation is still under way.

After this announcement, McMahon appeared on SmackDown the same night. It was a rather odd occurrence since fans were not expecting the former chairman to make a televised appearance. While his segment on SmackDown wasn't a long one, McMahon touched upon the importance of the word "together" in the WWE slogan.

A few days later, he made an unannounced appearance on RAW, which shocked fans, but it was fairly brief. McMahon simply lauded John Cena and promoted his upcoming return to RAW.

Vince McMahon has yet to officially issue a statement regarding the situation. The board's investigation will likely continue in light of the reports on the latest misconduct allegations that emerged today. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon will remain the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

Only time will tell how the investigation pans out. For now, stay tuned for further updates, which we will keep sharing as the news breaks.

Please credit and link Fightful Select should you use the report

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far