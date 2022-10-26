"Don't see why he has to be babyface" - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on AEW teasing a character change for major star on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has given his thoughts on the character development of AEW star MJF and feels that turning him babyface is not the way to go.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been one of the most hated performers on the AEW roster since the company began in 2019, with his promos being known for offending at least a few people every time he picks up a microphone.

However, in recent weeks, MJF has shown a different side to his personality, one that has made people sympathize with the "Salt of the Earth" and question whether or not he could be turning babyface in the coming months.

While some believe that would be a good thing, Ric Flair, however, thinks that MJF should remain a heel. Here's what The Nature Boy had to say on his podcast, "To Be The Man."

“I absolutely do [think he could be a face] but here’s my take on this, I don’t see why he has to be a babyface. If you’ve got a great heel leave him alone, you know what I mean? Why turn him babyface? To get a rating? Deep down the fan base loves him as a heel, I love him as a heel, why make him a babyface? Because it’s wrestling? Wrestling 101, get the hottest heel you can get, get him the hottest you can get him and turn him babyface, makes no sense I would leave him as a heel all day long.” [11:02-11:46]

The discourse on whether MJF's turning face was amplified following the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, when he told a story to William Regal that won fans over so much, they booed Regal.

Will MJF achieve his ultimate goal at AEW Full Gear 2022?

Since his return to the company at All Out, MJF has had one thing on his mind: becoming the AEW World Champion. Now, that goal might be fulfilled as the "Salt of The Earth" will challenge for the ultimate prize in AEW's final pay-per-view of the year.

MJF will face Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear 2022 on November 19th following Friedman cashing in on the title opportunity he earned by winning the casino ladder match at All Out.

Friedman caught many people off guard in the manner of his cash-in, as he decided he wanted to face Moxley when he was at his best, rather than facing him when he knew he could pick up an easy victory.

The "Salt of the Earth" went as far as to even give his poker chip to William Regal, signifying that he was going to do things the right way rather than take a shortcut.

Do you think MJF will be the next AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "To Be The Man" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes