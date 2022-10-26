"Don't see the point in them coming back" - Wrestling fans react to The Elite potentially returning to AEW programming soon

AEW might be edging closer to getting The Elite back on television after their suspension, according to a hunch from Dave Meltzer.

In light of the speculation, fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the prospect of seeing Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks back in the promotion. However, not every fan was pleased by the news, as some seemed to be hoping for CM Punk to make his return instead.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared his feeling that the internal investigation into the backstage brawl is nearing its end. According to the journalist, the promotion has slowly begun teasing their return and he simply has a feeling that they'll be back soon.

Quite a number of AEW Twitter fans seemed very excited to finally get news about the trio. Most fans were particularly interested in Kenny Omega's potential return.

UckShuck: Act IV @Uck_Shuck_IV @DrainBamager I truly hope this is the case. I waited so long for Kenny Omega’s return and I hate having that hindered by this whole thing. I’m more than ready to see him back again. @DrainBamager I truly hope this is the case. I waited so long for Kenny Omega’s return and I hate having that hindered by this whole thing. I’m more than ready to see him back again.

Benz @ChadillacBenzZ ..Then again..every match Kenny's in is usually a banger..🤔 @DrainBamager We need Kenny back and booked in BANGERS every week to make up for lost time..Then again..every match Kenny's in is usually a banger..🤔 @DrainBamager We need Kenny back and booked in BANGERS every week to make up for lost time 😅..Then again..every match Kenny's in is usually a banger..🤔

K1K2 @k_princy_ @DrainBamager I used to pray for times like this @DrainBamager I used to pray for times like this https://t.co/3UEGL18bnb

Dayna Andrews @DaynaAndrews99 @DrainBamager Finally after so long…. WE CAN FINALLY HEAR THE BATTLE CRY ONCE AGAIN. @DrainBamager Finally after so long…. WE CAN FINALLY HEAR THE BATTLE CRY ONCE AGAIN.

Abooood20111 @Abooood20111_20 @DrainBamager @FieryXBliss When they do ill start watching again. Though I don't see the point in them coming back after finding out Tony was 100% willing to throw them away for Punk. I'd never ever ever work for someone like that @DrainBamager @FieryXBliss When they do ill start watching again. Though I don't see the point in them coming back after finding out Tony was 100% willing to throw them away for Punk. I'd never ever ever work for someone like that

However, on the opposite end, some users pointed out that Meltzer was simply speculating and had nothing concrete. Additionally, some seemed very upset that the news about The Elite was more positive than CM Punk's.

Valar_Morghulis09 @hadoken09 @DrainBamager That’s not what it looks like lol the young bucks took out the AEW from their bio @DrainBamager That’s not what it looks like lol the young bucks took out the AEW from their bio

Punk_Kid2042 @WWE_Fanboy2K @DrainBamager Expect a rating drop, hmm let me just say around 200K viewers?! 🤷🏻‍♂️ @DrainBamager Expect a rating drop, hmm let me just say around 200K viewers?! 🤷🏻‍♂️

Despite the early consensus being firmly against CM Punk and in support of The Elite, the tide seems to be changing. Now the AEW fanbase seems to be far more divided than it was before.

Despite his strong feelings about The Elite returning, Dave Meltzer believes that AEW should be doing more to keep CM Punk

While there has been no official announcement on CM Punk's future with the promotion, reports have surfaced that the locker room is not on good terms with the star. Some were reportedly jealous of the former AEW World Champion, mainly due to his huge salary.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer questioned why it seemed that Tony Khan wasn't trying harder to keep CM Punk instead of opting for a contract buyout.

"When you’ve got your big drawing card and something like that happens, you try to salvage it. I know a lot of people are disappointed. I’m not saying that the decision is wrong. Considering how much time they put into the decision, and you know that, again, you’re not gonna get rid of your big drawing card unless it’s way way way over the bounds," said Meltzer. (H/T: WrestleTalk).

It remains to be seen whether or not the reports about a contract buyout are accurate, but at this stage it seems like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will return while CM Punk is on his way out.

