The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are coming back to AEW, according to wrestling veteran

AEW EVP's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, also known as The Elite, have been away from the spotlight since their involvement in the infamous "Brawl Out" altercation. Still, according to an esteemed wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, that could be coming to an end.

Following the All Out pay-per-view on September 4th, The Elite found themselves in the midst of a backstage altercation with then-AEW World Champion CM Punk and his good friend Ace Steel.

Since the altercation, there have been various reports regarding what the future holds for the AEW EVP's given the fact that Ace Steel has been released and CM Punk could have the rest of his contract bought out.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer speculated that the worst has passed for those involved to the point where he feels as if Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks could return to AEW soon.

“This thing feels like it’s wrapping up, it feels like the Young Bucks and Omega are coming back somewhat soon. That’s not official or anything like that, just that feeling. There’s been teases and stuff.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Meltzer also commented on CM Punk's situation and how strange it is that AEW hasn't done everything they can to try and salvage the situation.

"It’s so unlike most organisations in the sense that… when you’ve got the big star [CM Punk], and I know a lot of the locker room is very negative to him, but when you’ve got your big drawing card and something like that happens, you try to salvage it, save it. I know a lot of people are disappointed. I’m not saying that the decision is wrong. Considering how much time they put into the decision, and you know that, again, you’re not gonna get rid of your big drawing card unless it’s way way way over the bounds," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk].

Kenny Omega's AEW contract could be extended until October 2023

In the midst of all the controversy surrounding The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega following All Out, one detail that has slipped through the cracks is that Omega's contract is set to expire in January 2023.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega's contract could be extended by up to nine months due to the amount of time the Best Bout Machine spent on the shelf rehabbing injuries.

The former AEW World Champion was away from the ring between November 2021 and August 2022, with the majority of that time being taken up by surgeries and rehabilitation sessions to fix various things, including a sports hernia, vertigo, and a damaged shoulder.

