Kenny Omega's future with AEW reportedly disclosed amid indefinite suspension

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been away from TV screens for over a month at the time of writing, with many questions floating about regarding his future. However, his contract details have shed some light on them.

Omega has been suspended from AEW along with The Young Bucks since the All Out pay-per-view due to their involvement in a backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel.

The suspension couldn't have come at a worse time for The Cleaner, as he was just finding his groove again after returning from a nine-month injury layoff at the "House of the Dragon" edition of AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, after that incredible quarterfinals match in the main event of #AEW Dynamite tonight! Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, after that incredible quarterfinals match in the main event of #AEWDynamite tonight! https://t.co/zxq5U2vqCw

But what does the future hold for Kenny Omega? Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has shed some light on what could be in store for the former AEW World Champion, and that while his contract does expire soon, he has an extension option that could be activated.

"According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW expires on January 30, 2023. However, AEW has the option to extend that date by nine months (until the end of October) because that’s how much time he missed due to injury." (H/T Cagesideseats).

Omega was out of action between November 2021 and August 2022, meaning that if his extension was activated, he would stay in AEW under his current deal until the end of October 2023.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks don't know when they're coming back to AEW

With AEW Dynamite celebrating its three-year anniversary this week, it will feel strange that the "Elite" in "All Elite Wrestling" won't be there to celebrate it.

The Elite are still suspended at the time of writing, and despite rumors of a return due to Matt Jackson breaking his silence on his Instagram page, none of the former AEW Trios Champions have heard anything about a return.

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the last BTE episode 🖤 Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the last BTE episode 🖤 https://t.co/ZLzvgOe0XO

When do you think The Elite will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Poll : 0 votes