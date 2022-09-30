New details emerge on potential legal action keeping The Elite away from AEW

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been prominently absent from AEW television since the All Out backstage brawl.

The inaugural AEW Trios World Champions and CM Punk, among other staff and personnel, were suspended for their involvement in the fight after the All Out media scrum. While it was reported that some of the suspended staff were back to work a few weeks later, the AEW talent were completely out of sight.

Punk was recently spotted for the first time during a public appearance and was seen wearing a brace on his left arm. During his match with Jon Moxley for the World title, he seemingly injured his arm, which later worsened when he threw punches in the melee. Ace Steel, who supposedly bit Omega in the fight, has also been out of the picture.

A recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that AEW had no contact with The Elite and the duration of their suspension remains unknown. Additionally, it was alleged that possible legal action against them was preventing them from returning any time soon.

The Elite's Matt Jackson recently broke his silence after the All Out brawl

Since the backstage turbulence, CM Punk and The Elite have not shared any statement on the matter. Kenny Omega was spotted at an event in Japan and The Young Bucks kept occupied with sales of their latest sneaker collection.

Recently on his Instagram Story, Matt talked showcased his gratitude for the fans during their 18-year association with the industry:

“Thank you so much guys for everything and the last 18 years. You guys have supported us and been so great to us, and I really can’t wait to see you guys very soon. Thanks.”

Tony Khan did not make an official announcement on the matter. He appeared on Dynamite following the pay-per-view to announce the commencement of the tournament for the vacant AEW World Championship and a match for the Trios titles. Additional reports suggested that CM Punk might be out of in-ring action for the next six to eight months, but his future with the promotion remains uncertain.

