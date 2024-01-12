“Don’t be stupid” - WWE legend opens up about Sting not wrestling singles match in AEW

AEW star Sting will team up with Darby Allin in his final match on Revolution in March. After yesterday’s Dynamite, it looks like it would be the Young Bucks after they confronted the WCW icon and Darby.

Some fans were surprised that the veteran would be involved in a tag team match in his last ever match, but that should not be a problem and was expected, according to WWE legend Jim Ross.

Ross was speaking on the Grilling JR podcast when he mentioned how it was safe for the WWE Hall of Famer to be in a tag team match. The other reason for that, he said, could be that there would be more action as opposed to a singles match.

“I like what they’re doing. Sting needs to be in a tag. Don’t be stupid. He’ll feel more confident. The match will have more action. You know, he’s not a kid. What is he? 60? [Conrad Thompson said he’s older than 60]. He looks great. He’s in great shape. He’s always been a workout warrior since he and Luger owned that gym in Atlanta,” Ross said. [H/T Ringside News]

Matt Hardy reveals what makes Sting and Ric Flair so special

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has been in the wrestling business for a long time, and it should be no surprise that he loves both the WCW icon and Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy signed up with AEW as a gift for the departing WCW legend, and their bond has been special so far. Matt Hardy shared the same opinion on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and sang the duo's praises.

"Ric Flair has had a lot of retirement tours (laughs), just for the record. Retirement matches / tours. He felt like Ric is the one who made those matches great, made those matches indelible. Made those matches memorable and it really elevated Sting. It brought him up to a top level at that time. So I think he’ll always be grateful to Ric Flair because of that." [H/T 411 Mania]

It will be interesting to see how Flair will be involved in the Enigma's last match at Revolution.

