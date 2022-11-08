"Don't think [they] exactly knew what to do with me" - Bobby Lashley's former partner expresses frustration with his time in AEW

Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush has opened up on his frustrations during his time with All Elite Wrestling.

Lio Rush has proven to be one of the most exciting cruiserweight wrestlers in the world, having held the NXT Cruiserweight, MLW World Middleweight, and CZW World Heavyweight titles thus far.

Despite his immense talent, it felt as though he never truly got off the ground with AEW. Rush was most notably partnered with the equally exciting Dante Martin in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He spoke about his experience and frustrations in a recent appearance on the Say Less podcast.

"It’s like, yanno, he made it pretty clear to me, verbally, that when he was a fan of me, it was when I was in WWE and I was doing the manager stuff with Bobby [Lashley]. If that’s how he saw me, that’s the only light he sees me in… [then] that’s [probably what] he’s gonna shift me to be in that kind of role...No, I don’t think that [they] exactly knew what to do with me.” (H/T Fightful)

Rush has been active since departing AEW earlier this year, working the indie circuit with RevPro, GCW and PWG.

Lio Rush took issue with AEW President Tony Khan's words aimed at Big Swole

Big Swole was another star who departed the promotion under significant controversy after she made disparaging comments about her time there. Tony Khan addressed her words on social media, slamming her wrestling ability as the reason he did not renew her contract.

Rush came to Swole's defense in this situation. During a series of now-deleted tweets, the former WWE star called for the AEW President to apologize multiple times.

While Tony Khan never apologized publicly, Lio Rush later announced that he had spoken with Khan and felt more positive about the issue. However, Rush left the company when his contract expired soon after.

Rush spent the majority of this year out with an injury he sustained in the second round of PWG's Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He returned to in-ring action in October, and has since challenged for Nick Gage's GCW title, albeit unsuccessfully.

