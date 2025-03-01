"Don’t think Tony will pull the trigger,""Christian cashes in on him" - Fans erupt after major update for AEW Revolution comes to light

AEW Revolution is right around the corner and the name of Christian Cage is on the lips of everyone. The fans have had their say regarding the main event of the show.

There are a lot of good matches on the card but the one that takes the cake is the main event between Jon Moxley and Cope for the AEW World Title. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the match will headline the show.

Soon after, there was a mixed reaction from the fans. Some said that the match was the worst on the card while others said that they could not believe it. However, the overarching feeling was that Cope was going to win and then Christian Cage would cash in his guaranteed contract which he won at All In last year.

Fan reacting to news about AEW Revolution [Credit: Fan reaction on X/Twitter]

It will be interesting to see what will happen. If the fans' prediction comes true, then the landscape of AEW will change with Christian as the champion.

Cope teases reunion with Christian Cage in AEW

Cope, who was away from the ring for quite some time due to injury, came back towards the end of 2024 and has targeted Jon Moxley since then. However, he has now revealed his wishes to form a tag team with Christian Cage.

Speaking with TMZ, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

“But to be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know. Getting to do Rated-FTR. I mean, it’s all bucket list things that are happening now that I cooked up while I was retired. If I was ever able to get back, this would be cool, [and] this would be cool and now I’m getting to do it.”

It will no doubt be great to see Cope team up with Christian Cage and it is sure to be a big boost for AEW.

