"Don’t want to risk letting him go to WWE" - Wrestling fans explode in anger after Tony Khan allegedly refuses to buy out 9-time world champion's AEW contract 

Recent reports of AEW not being interested in buying out former WWE Champion CM Punk's contract have sent rumors flying in the pro-wrestling community.
Ever since the infamous meltdown at the All Out pay-per-view media scrum, the Second City Saint has kept a low profile. However, there have been multiple reports of his status with regard to Tony Khan's company. So far, the chances of Punk returning to the Promotion seem slim.
With the return of the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, CM Punk's chances of making a comeback have never been more remote. Furthermore, the most recent report states that AEW may be uninterested in buying out the rest of his contract.
Despite his flaws and the All Out incident, the Second City Saint still has a massive fanbase. The aforementioned report has reawakened hope in many people about his potential return. Here are some of the comments posted on Twitter regarding the same.
Will CM Punk actually join Tony Khan's roster again despite souring relations? Only time will tell.
Jim Cornette had recently praised the former WWE Champion's run in AEW
Despite his flaws and shortcomings, WWE veteran Jim Cornette seemingly still respects the Second City Saint.
In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Cornette heaped praise on both Punk and MJF for their storyline in AEW.
"He talks to people, he sounds genuine, he looks genuine... CM Punk is not the, he doesn't have the physique of Ric Flair, nor the outlandish persona. He is not the greatest worker in the world like Eddie Guerrero. But he understands mentally what wrestling is and he was one of the only ones on TV over the last six months or so exhibiting that... One of the other ones was MJF, and when they got together it was magic, because that's wrestling," said Cornette. [From 1:37 to 2:21]
Only time will tell if the Chicago native will be able to recreate his brand of magic in AEW again.
Do you want to see CM Punk in Tony Khan's roster again? Would it be better if he joined WWE? Sound off in the comments below!
Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here