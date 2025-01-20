"Don't watch" - WWE veteran comments on recent incident involving Tony Khan (Exclusive)

A recent development has turned all eyes to AEW CEO Tony Khan, including that of WWE veteran Vince Russo. According to Russo, the pro wrestling community has yet to understand a simple point about TK.

Tony Khan has been the top authority in AEW since the start of the company. Ever since its inception, the promotion has focused more on in-ring wrestling than building storylines like WWE, which has garnered it a niche audience. However, certain decisions made by Tony, who is also the main booker of AEW, have often drawn criticism.

Speaking about the recent incident involving NJPW commentator Chris Charlton's criticism of Tony Khan, WWE veteran Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws:

Trending

"People have to really start coming to grips with. Tony Khan owns this company. He can do whatever he wants to do. Period, end of story. If you had the money to open your own wrestling company, you're gonna do what you want to do. If you don't like what Tony Khan is doing, and if it's not for you, don't freaking watch. Don't watch." [2:45 onwards]

Watch the full vodeo below:

The WWE veteran further explained Tony Khan's control of AEW

According to Vince Russo, Tony Khan is well within his rights to do whatever he wants with All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE veteran added to his previous comments on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and stated:

"It's his company. He is gonna do whatever he wants to do. So you can call him a money mark, he ripped off New Japan, he didn't get any of the Japanese wrestlers over, you could say whatever you want. Then don't watch the product. Then don't do business with the product. It's his freaking company to do what he wants with, period." [3:24 onwards]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will provide any official statement in the near future about the incident.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback