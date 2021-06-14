"Down to do it again" - AEW star teases huge match with DIY in the future

AEW star Dax Harwood has revealed that he and Cash Wheeler are down to wrestle DIY — Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa — again.

FTR, known as The Revival in WWE, had a storied rivalry with DIY in NXT, where the two teams put on some of the best tag team matches in the brand's history.

The one bout that has stood the test of time is from NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2016, where DIY finally captured the NXT Tag Team Championships in a two-out-of-three falls match.

What was the best match of 2016? #WWE has bestowed that honor upon The Revival vs. #DIY 2/3 Falls from NXT Takeover: Toronto pic.twitter.com/eLDtXpG4CW — Boy Meets Sports (@Boy_MeetsSports) December 31, 2016

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Gargano recalled the match, saying he wouldn't be where he is if not for that tag team clash.

Taking note of this, AEW's Harwood took to Twitter, writing that it was a "special" bout that "made the careers of everyone involved in it. He further teased that the former AEW Tag Team Champions are down to face DIY again.

"A very special match, at a very special time, with a very special team," tweeted Harwood. "It made all of our careers. Absolutely down to do it again."

A very special match, at a very special time, with a very special team. It made all of our careers. Absolutely down to do it again. #Revival#DIY https://t.co/N3IWDhP5JZ — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 13, 2021

While fans have already started fantasizing about a rematch for the ages between the two teams, it seems unrealistic because DIY is long dissolved and FTR is on top of its game in AEW.

FTR is targeting the AEW Tag Team Championships

FTR in AEW

Though FTR and the Pinnacle are currently in the midst of a faction war with The Inner Circle, Dax Wheeler and Cash Wheeler have their sights set on recapturing the AEW Tag Team Championships.

A tag team match against Santana and Ortiz seems to be in the cards at the moment. Assuming FTR wins, they can then focus on The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson dethroned Wheeler and Harwood at AEW Full Gear 2020.

Do you want FTR and DIY to wrestle again sometime in the future? Do you think FTR will be the team to end The Young Bucks' run of dominance in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier