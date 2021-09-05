Dr. Britt Baker reveals her favorite moment in AEW

Dr. Britt Baker recently revealed that her match with Thunder Rosa raised the bar for AEW's women's division.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, the AEW Women's Champion discussed numerous topics, notably her favorite moments in the company.

She revealed that her lights-out match with Thunder Rosa and winning the AEW Women's Championship in front of fans gives her goosebumps to this day:

"I have two. I can't pick one because one is definitely being the first women's main event with thunder Rosa in a lights out match. That was such a special moment for wrestling, not just women's wrestling, it's just for wrestling, and to be a part of that is really cool. But the other part would be winning the AEW Women's Championship in the first pay-per-view back with fans. That was, I mean just to hear, cheers, boos, any sound whatsoever, it absolutely gave you chill. So, that two moments I will never forget," Dr. Britt Baker said.

There's no doubt that every match that Dr. Britt Baker competed in has been thrilling to watch. However, the aforementioned matches truly revolutionized the women's division in AEW.

Moreover, she became the AEW Women's Champion in such a short time, which speaks volumes about her character and in-ring work.

Dr. Britt Baker will put her AEW Women's Championship on the line at All Out

Will she reign supreme this Sunday?

Dr. Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander. Although there hasn't been a significant build-up to their storyline, both women will be aiming to tear the house down.

AEW star Kris Statlander has been undefeated so far in 2021. Given her recent victories over Jamie Hayter and Rebel during the Rampage show, she could be the favorite heading into the match.

Meanwhile, Dr. Britt Baker has also been booked dominantly in the past few months. This will be her third title defence after going up against stars like Nyla Rose and Red Velvet. It remains to be seen if AEW will book a title change tonight or not.

Do you think Dr. Britt Baker's match against Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida elevated the level of the women's division? Sound off in the comments section below.

