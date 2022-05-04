Tony Khan announces a dream match between AEW star and Dante Martin

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce an upcoming dream match. Top Flight member Dante Martin will face Rey Fenix in this week's Dynamite.

Fenix recently returned to the active pro-wrestling scene after recovering from a dislocated elbow back in January. While he has been away, his teammate Penta Oscuro has been performing in several singles matches.

Dante Martin has also been forced to mostly be on his own due to his brother Darius Martin being out of action again recently. The latter previously suffered a torn ACL in February 2021, which kept him sidelined for more than a year.

Now that Rey Fenix has returned, he will be squaring off against Dante Martin for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as announced by Tony Khan:

"Tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork, we have a dream match with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Cup Tournament on the line as @lucha_angel1 will battle @ReyFenixMx! Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix Tomorrow night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!"

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Dante Martin vs. Rey Fenix



Tomorrow night on Wednesday Night Tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork , we have a dream match with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Cup Tournament on the line as @lucha_angel1 will battle @ReyFenixMx Dante Martin vs. Rey FenixTomorrow night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! Tomorrow night on @TBSNetwork, we have a dream match with a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Cup Tournament on the line as @lucha_angel1 will battle @ReyFenixMx! Dante Martin vs. Rey FenixTomorrow night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/FGTIvIca0i

Given how both wrestlers are high-flyers, it is likely that fans will witness a fast-paced match this week on Dynamite.

Several stars have already earned a spot in the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

While Rey Fenix and Dante Martin will soon fight for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, five contenders have already been confirmed.

Adam Cole recently took down NJPW legend Tomohiro Ishii to secure a spot in the tournament. Similarly, Kyle O'Reilly and Samoa Joe defeated Jungle Boy and Max Caster in their respective matches to advance to the next round.

FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler also fought for a spot, which the former won after a spectacular match. Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland to become the fifth entrant in the tournament.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWRampage Darby Allin steals a win over Swerve Strickland thanks to Ricky Starks and officially qualifies for the Owen Hart Tournament. Darby Allin steals a win over Swerve Strickland thanks to Ricky Starks and officially qualifies for the Owen Hart Tournament.#AEWRampage https://t.co/xxWBqIzCLy

The winner of the match between Rey Fenix and Dante Martin will join these five confirmed entrants in the quarter-finals of the tournament. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who eventually wins when the finals are held at Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29.

Which AEW wrestler do you think will win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? Sound off in the comments below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy