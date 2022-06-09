Dream match teased between Kazuchika Okada and top AEW star reportedly not happening at Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is around the corner, but fans who were looking forward to seeing Hangman Page take on Kazuchika Okada should likely not hold their breath.

During the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Page challenged the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion to a match at Forbidden Door. Before the former AEW World Champion could finish his challenge, Adam Cole interrupted the star and threatened him.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been no hint of the bout being featured at the pay-per-view. Despite Meltzer initially reporting that the match was on the card, he retracted the statement. He also noted that the card for the event was being kept top secret as well.

Hangman Page and Kazuchika Okada have clashed in the past while the men were still signed to NJPW. With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans could be treated with quite a number of dream rematches.

Need to catch up with the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Okada believes that the Forbidden Door pay-per-view might be the first time many AEW fans hear about him

In a press release with NJPW themselves, Okada praised AEW for their talent. The champion noted that both audiences of the respective promotions would be exposed to new stars due to the pay-per-view.

"They definitely have world class talent, but no matter how many great wrestlers they may have, I’m sure there are a lot of people who have never heard of them. And it goes both ways - there are AEW fans who only watch AEW and will be seeing Kazuchika Okada for the first time," Okada said.

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes 4 YEARS AGO TODAY: Kenny Omega dethroned Kazuchika Okada in the 4th and final match of their legendary series.



Is this the greatest wrestling match of all-time? If not, what is? 4 YEARS AGO TODAY: Kenny Omega dethroned Kazuchika Okada in the 4th and final match of their legendary series.Is this the greatest wrestling match of all-time? If not, what is? https://t.co/DnaOjPE3V1

Kazuchika has a ton of history with some of the biggest names on the AEW roster, such as Kenny Omega. While nothing has been confirmed, the IGWP World Heavyweight Champion will more than likely appear at the pay-per-view.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for AEW: Forbidden Door? Yes No 7 votes so far