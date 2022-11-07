"Drew 24 people at a bar" - AEW star destroys Braun Strowman on Twitter after controversial comments

Braun Strowman caused quite a stir after his tweets following his showing at WWE Crown Jewel. AEW star Serpentico took major shots at the former Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman and Omos met in a battle between the giants at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It was a good match considering the wrestlers involved and it felt like a larger-than-life battle. The Monster of All Monsters came out on top to get his biggest win since returning to WWE.

He then went on Twitter to give his opponent his flowers for being a worthy competitor, before firing hard at 'flippy' wrestlers, implying high flyers. He also took a shot at wrestlers caring about their star ratings.

"Holy hell @TheGiant Omos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal," he tweeted.

You can check out Strowman's tweet below:

Needless to say, people did not take his words too kindly as the majority of modern wrestlers have to work their way through the independent scene before getting on national television. Among them was AEW's Serpentico of the Chaos Project, who called out Braun Strowman and pointed out his failed run with Control Your Narrative.

"so wait, the guy who found himself out of a job ran an indie with himself as the headliner and drew 24 people at a bar in Orlando talking about how big and bad he is? surely a joke, yeah?" Serpentico tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

MR. PENTICO 🐍👑 @KingSerpentico so wait, the guy who found himself out of a job ran an indie with himself as the headliner and drew 24 people at a bar in Orlando talking about how big and bad he is?



Another AEW star seemingly called out Braun Strowman

Dax Harwood, a former AEW tag team champion, seemingly responded to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's tweets. Dax stated that there's a place for everyone in wrestling.

"On my way back from Osaka. The life I live never gets lost on me. I know it’s not just me. It’s the opportunities. It’s the men & women, before me, that literally have busted their bodies to make wrestling better. It’s never been a one man or woman show. I’m secure enough to admit, we need each other to make this all work," Dax Harwood said on Twitter.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR On my way back from Osaka. The life I live never gets lost on me. I know it’s not just me. It’s the opportunities. It’s the men & women, before me, that literally have busted their bodies to make wrestling better. It’s never been a one man or woman show. I’m secure enough to.. On my way back from Osaka. The life I live never gets lost on me. I know it’s not just me. It’s the opportunities. It’s the men & women, before me, that literally have busted their bodies to make wrestling better. It’s never been a one man or woman show. I’m secure enough to.. https://t.co/8QuetgHIhP

As is the case with social media, Braun Strowman's comments will be scrutinized and debated over the next few days.

