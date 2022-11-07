Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE but reportedly isn't doing himself any favors backstage.

The former Universal Champion returned to the company on the September 5 edition of RAW. Braun arrived and delivered a chokeslam to Humberto Carrillo before sending Otis through the barricade with a shoulder tackle.

The Monster of All Monsters has been dominant since his return and picked up an impressive victory over Omos at WWE Crown Jewel this past Saturday.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider Elite, Braun Strowman has been negligent about showing up on time and has a reputation for leaving early:

"One of the things I heard from multiple people and we’re talking 4 different people was that there are times where Strowman is negligent when it comes to showing up on time. He has a reputation at times for leaving a little early and sometimes makes mistakes in terms of etiquette in the backstage scene and the locker room and is sometimes as one person put it, ‘His own worst enemy’ and ‘His worst advocate.'" [H/T:Ringside News]

Mike added that sometimes the company's management will be high on him, but Braun will have a misstep that causes the higher-ups to take a step back:

"They will be high on him [Braun Strowman] and just when he gets to the point where you would think the next step would be putting him into the centerpiece position for the company something happens and he makes some kind of misstep backstage and people within management kind of cool on him and they take a step back." [H/T:Ringside News]

Braun Strowman defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman had a tall task yesterday at Crown Jewel. He battled Omos at the premium live event, but the Nigerian Giant didn't have MVP by his side. The Monster of All Monsters hit MVP with several running power slams on an episode of SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel.

Omos dominated most of the match, but Braun battled back as the crowd got behind him. Strowman showed off his incredible strength and lifted the 400-pound- man onto his shoulders, and sent him down with a running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Braun Strowman is a former Universal, Intercontinental, and two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. Time will tell if the 39-year-old captures another title in the company during his career.

