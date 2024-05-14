Drew McIntyre gets roasted by top WWE champion on RAW; AEW star reacts

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was roasted by a top champion on the latest episode of RAW. Interestingly, current AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) has reacted to the segment.

The name in question is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest. He captured the gold by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre minutes after the latter won it at WrestleMania 40. CM Punk inadvertently helped Priest cash in his contract by attacking The Scottish Warrior.

Priest and McIntyre finally came face-to-face on Monday's RAW. During the segment, The Judgment Day member obliterated The Scottish Warrior on the mic with his harsh words. The World Heavyweight Champion said McIntyre had no one to blame but himself for his title loss at 'Mania.

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry who is currently signed to AEW noticed a Twitter post about Priest and McIntyre's face-off. She reacted to the tweet by sharing a Shifty Eyes emoji.

You can view her tweet below.

Expand Tweet

While CJ Perry is contracted to AEW, she has not been seen on the promotion's programming since the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023.

Drew McIntyre will get a shot at the World Heavyweight Title

While Drew McIntyre has been feuding with CM Punk for months now, he also has his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship. On this week's RAW, Damian Priest promised to give McIntyre a shot at the coveted title once the latter was medically cleared to compete.

Expand Tweet

Some fans are already speculating that Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2024. For those unaware, the much-awaited premium live event will take place in McIntyre's home country, Scotland. Will Punk play a role in the imminent title match? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see McIntyre winning the World Heavyweight Title again? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback