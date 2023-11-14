Drew McIntyre's first AEW feud pitched by former writer if he leaves WWE

A former WWE writer said that the former world champion, Drew McIntyre, should head to AEW in case he leaves the Stamford-based promotion and also pitched his first rival in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The writer in question is Freddie Prinze Jr.

Drew McIntyre has been one of the prominent stars on the WWE roster for the past few years. As a matter of fact, he carried the promotion as a champion during the entire pandemic era. However, after his loss to Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle last year, Drew somehow lost his direction and is no longer on top.

Moreover, The Scottish Warrior has reportedly not yet renewed his contract with the Stamford-based promotion, which is set to run out soon. Fans are also speculating that McIntyre will leave the company. The former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. pitched an idea for Drew if he leaves as well.

Speaking on the recent edition of his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. opened up on the potential first feud for McIntyre in case he decides to leave WWE and go All Elite. Freddie pitched the dream feud between Drew and the AEW World Champion MJF.

“AEW, in two seconds. Him vs. MJF? Holy sh*t,” Freddie Prinze Jr. said.[H/T ewrestlingnews]

Freddie Prinze Jr. on why Drew McIntyre should not win the WWE Championship

Recently, at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. In a tremendous back-and-forth encounter, McIntyre failed to capture the title in the end.

Meanwhile, Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks it was the right call as he feels Drew will be leaving WWE next year.

“I think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE. I can’t say everything, but I can say a lot. I don’t why you’d put Drew even in [the WWE Crown Jewel] match unless you know he’s not gonna re-sign. … You’re not gonna put the belt on him unless you know he’s gonna re-sign with you, because otherwise he can just have the belt, and that’s not good for any company,” Freddie Prinze Jr. said. [H/T ewrestlingnews]

The contract status of The Scottish Warrior is still undisclosed, and only time will tell if he is really on the way out of the Stamford-based promotion and possibly joining AEW.

