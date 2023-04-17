"Dude's trying to book CM PUNK'S last match" - Fans erupt at the possibility of 2-time WWE Universal Champion joining AEW

The recent proposal by WWE veteran Eric Bischoff for a match between CM Punk and former Universal Champion Goldberg at AEW All In in Wembley Stadium has surprised wrestling fans.

There are rumors of CM Punk returning to AEW and fans are speculating who he'll face next. Eric Bischoff challenged Tony Khan to book a match between Punk and Goldberg at Wembley Stadium as the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement match.

However, the suggestion did not sit well with wrestling fans on social media, who expressed their disinterest in the proposed match-up. Many fans believed that it was not a good idea to have CM Punk, who is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, face off against Goldberg. The two-time WWE Universal Champion is known for his limited in-ring abilities.

It remains to be seen whether the proposed match between CM Punk and Goldberg will happen, but there are differing opinions among fans.

While some are enthusiastic about the potential clash of these two famous wrestlers, others believe that it's a bout that lacks interest.

WWE veteran doesn't want CM Punk's return to AEW

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the possible return of CM Punk to AEW.

While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff claimed that he doesn't care much about the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

"Don't give a f***," he stated. "Who cares? This is just such drama for the sake of drama… If he comes back, it'll make a lot of noise. Everybody in the AEW world will be foaming at the mouth. A month later, things will be right back to where they are right now, which is an average viewing audience of 850-to-900,000 people. And nobody will give any more of a damn six months from now than they do today,” Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bischoff's comments come after rumors surfaced that Punk is set to make his return to AEW TV soon, potentially as the star of a new show.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Punk's return and are curious to see what kind of impact he will have on the wrestling world.

