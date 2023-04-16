"Don't give a f**k" - Eric Bischoff doesn't care if former WWE Champion returns after prolonged absence

Eric Bischoff recently claimed that he does not care about former WWE Champion CM Punk making a return to pro wrestling after a prolonged absence.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Second City Saint is set to make his return to AEW TV soon. The wrestling journalist claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion was set to debut a new show on Saturdays and that the former WWE Champion was going to be its star.

While speaking on the latest episode of Strictly Business podcast, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff claimed that he does not care much about the self-proclaimed Best in the World. He also mentioned that there will be a buzz if Punk potentially returns to Tony Khan's promotion.

But at the same time, things will simmer down and get back to the way things currently are in a few months.

"Don't give a f***," he stated. "Who cares? This is just such drama for the sake of drama… If he comes back, it'll make a lot of noise. Everybody in the AEW world will be foaming at the mouth. A month later, things will be right back to where they are right now, which is an average viewing audience of 850-to-900,000 people. And nobody will give any more of a damn six months from now than they do today,” Eric Bischoff said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff suggested that CM Punk should wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at AEW All In

Tony Khan recently announced that AEW will be conducting its first UK pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, and it will be called All In.

While speaking on the aforementioned podcast, Bischoff suggested that if the AEW CEO wanted to sell out the event, he should book a match between CM Punk and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg.

"Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg. You want to book something that's gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg's last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your b*lls, TK," Eric Bischoff said.

Booker T also mentioned that Punk should wrestle MJF in the main event of All In.

