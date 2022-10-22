Create

Wrestling world erupts following reports of former AEW World Champion potentially re-signing with Triple H

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Oct 22, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Triple H
WWE is under a brand new regime - Triple H has taken over

The wrestling world erupted as two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is rumored to be returning to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime.

The former WWE Champion is currently suspended from AEW due to the tantrum he threw at the post-All Out media scrum. Punk is also recovering from an injury that he suffered during the World Title match against Jon Moxley.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, WWE is seemingly interested in re-signing Punk after Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that AEW is looking to buy out the rest of Punk's contract and let him go.

According to one WWE source “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/pDNt7j5irL

The wrestling world is a tad bit worried about the reports and has sent their concerns to Triple H on Twitter.

Check out the tweets below:

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect dear god no. this dude is a ticking time bomb under Hunter 💀💀
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect CM Punk anywhere is a bad idea, he's an immature man-child who creates problems wherever he goes. Having to deal with his diva personality is not worth whatever temporary amount of hype signing him would generate
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Going to sign him knowing very well what happened after all out? Ig anything for views and money 🤷‍♂️
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect There is no way for this to happen, even with Vince it was more possible, Punk and Triple H hate each other and the only thing that would generate the return of punk to wwe would be the poisoning of the looker room
@SyphinB @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Nope, Punk is still washed sadly 😔

Few fans were optimistic about CM Punk returning to WWE under Triple H's regime.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect I will be pushing this agenda now respectfully https://t.co/LUXpVIx8QU
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Cm punk vs Cody Rock vs Roman for nights 1 and 2 of wrestlemania would sell out instantly
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect I’d take it, part time is better than nothing, I love punk and I don’t want to see him gone forever again
@Devo662 @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect With the way his AEW run ended I don’t see him retiring from pro wrestling quietly and he’s got massive levels of petty along w/ Hunter so I wouldn’t put it past both of them to put their issues to the side and do business just to spite AEW and the potential 2 make boatloads of $
@WrestlePurists @melissax1125 Short term pop would be big, but with Punk’s history of injury and divisive behavior, would it be worth it? Plus, we think Punk would accept a part-time deal where he’s not in the world title picture? I have doubts.

The Twitterverse argued with each other on what would be the impact of Punk's return to WWE.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Will be the most anti punk (as in the term not the man) thing ever. The ultimate sell out. Not just in story, but Phil Brooks would become what he hates the most
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect If triple H actually got Punk to return it would be absolutely massive and would hurt AEW tremendously
@TheRadStallion @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect I don't think it would hurt AEW but it would help WWE
@OmniDemon1 @TheRadStallion @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect A year ago, AEW fanboys were saying that CM Punk going to AEW was going to destroy WWE because it was the biggest acquisition possible In wrestling, now him going to WWE won't hurt AEW?It would absolutely decimate AEWs morale lolPunk is as big as he is because of WWE
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Twitter would explode if this actually happened 💀

Some people felt that Triple H is desperate to succeed.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect That because HHH is after the smarky fans to bring back one out of the two biggest poster boy for smarks https://t.co/D6YCuLfzox
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Translated: Triple H is desperate to be a success and will snatch up anyone that Vince either ran off entirely or just fired that can immediately pop our audience without actually having out creative have to do anything.Cause really, this would be PEAK DESPERATION here.

Some users believed that WWE would never re-sign CM Punk.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect CM Punk liked Vince & hated HHH, he is never coming back
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect twitter.com/JusticeForSami…

One fan shared the sole reason they want the two-time AEW World Champion to make his WWE return.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Punk losing to Goldberg in 10 secs would be funny HHH hire him for that match and that match alone.

AEW has reportedly sent a warning to Triple H's wife about potential contract tampering

There were reports earlier that WWE was looking to re-sign several released superstars and had been in talks with talent that were under contract with AEW. This news was brought to the attention of All Elite President Tony Khan.

Khan informed this to the legal team and they sent an email to WWE's co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan with a stern warning about tampering with AEW talent's contracts.

In regards to CM Punk, AEW has not disclosed any official updates as of yet and only time will tell if the reports become a reality.

Would you like to see CM Punk back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : Where would you like CM Punk to pop up?

AEW

WWE

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...