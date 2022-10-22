The wrestling world erupted as two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is rumored to be returning to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime.
The former WWE Champion is currently suspended from AEW due to the tantrum he threw at the post-All Out media scrum. Punk is also recovering from an injury that he suffered during the World Title match against Jon Moxley.
According to recent reports from Fightful Select, WWE is seemingly interested in re-signing Punk after Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that AEW is looking to buy out the rest of Punk's contract and let him go.
The wrestling world is a tad bit worried about the reports and has sent their concerns to Triple H on Twitter.
Check out the tweets below:
Few fans were optimistic about CM Punk returning to WWE under Triple H's regime.
The Twitterverse argued with each other on what would be the impact of Punk's return to WWE.
Some people felt that Triple H is desperate to succeed.
Some users believed that WWE would never re-sign CM Punk.
One fan shared the sole reason they want the two-time AEW World Champion to make his WWE return.
AEW has reportedly sent a warning to Triple H's wife about potential contract tampering
There were reports earlier that WWE was looking to re-sign several released superstars and had been in talks with talent that were under contract with AEW. This news was brought to the attention of All Elite President Tony Khan.
Khan informed this to the legal team and they sent an email to WWE's co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan with a stern warning about tampering with AEW talent's contracts.
In regards to CM Punk, AEW has not disclosed any official updates as of yet and only time will tell if the reports become a reality.
Would you like to see CM Punk back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.
Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so
Poll : Where would you like CM Punk to pop up?
AEW
WWE
0 votes