Dustin Rhodes addresses idea of leaving AEW

Dustin Rhodes has addressed the idea of departing AEW, and it is something that should excite fans. The former WWE star has been with Tony Khan’s company since 2019.

Dustin lost a tense battle with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe on the latest edition of Dynamite after the latter hit him with his title. That means he lost the opportunity to earn a world title shot. In light of what happened, a fan advised the 55-year-old on social media to leave AEW.

To that claim, Dustin had a fitting reply and said that he would not do it and that he loves being in the company.

“Nah! I love it here.”

After losing his chance to earn a world title shot, it will be interesting to see what is next in store for Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes opens up about how he almost retired

Dustin Rhodes is a legend in the world of wrestling and has been wrestling for over three decades now. Over the years, he has been involved in many great matches, but none more so than against his brother, Cody Rhodes, in 2019.

At Double or Nothing, the two Rhodes brothers slugged it out in a hard-hitting match. The American Nightmare emerged victorious, and the brothers later shared an emotional moment in the ring.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Dustin revealed that he thought of retiring after that match, but after Cody’s plea for him to continue, he decided against the idea.

"I was actually [thinking of retiring]. So that, I didn't have any idea about what Cody was doing. I thought ok, he was leaving the ring, this is my time right now just to go okay, I've had a great career. And, you know, he surprised me with his throwback – with, you know, the promo, 'I need my older brother.' And it was very emotional. That's when people started squalling and then there wasn’t a dry eye in the place and it was just both of us. We were crying holding each other, you know, hugging. It was just a very strong, strong feeling. So it was really good," he said.

Cody left AEW for WWE in 2022 and is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

