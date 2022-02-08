AEW star Dustin Rhodes shares heartbreaking post after his dog passes away

AEW star Dustin Rhodes (fka. Goldust) has been a part of AEW since its inception, putting young talent over to help make them into the stars of the future.

"The Natural" recently took to his Instagram to share heartbreaking news. His dog Brute had unfortunately passed away.

Brute was heavily featured on Dustin Rhodes' Instagram. He previously posted a picture stating that they were preparing for a heartbreak. Today he has informed the world about his passing.

Dustin Rhodes shared a heartfelt post about Brute's passing, stating that losing Brute was a lot harder than he ever imagined, but his memory will live on forever.

Brute has passed and will never be forgotten. A lot harder than I thought and it sucks bad. Thank you all for the love.

You can take a look at Dustin's heartfelt post here :

We offer our sincerest condolences to Dustin Rhodes and his family. RIP Brute.

What is next for Dustin Rhodes in AEW?

Dustin Rhodes' last in-ring bout came at the Battle of the Belts in a match of the night contender against the "Spanish God" Sammy Guevara for the interim TNT Championship. The Natural, however, fell short of winning his first championship in AEW.

Dustin previously was part of the World Title Eliminator tournament where he lost to the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.

However, AEW is yet to feature a proper run of the Rhodes Brothers as a tag team. While they have fought against the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers, fans are yet to see The Brotherhood in a good feud in All Elite Wrestling.

With Cody recently losing the undisputed TNT title to Sammy Guevara and not being able to challenge for the World Championship, it would make sense for him to reunite with his brother. The Brotherhood challenge for the World Tag Team Championships will surely bring about stellar matches on TV.

Also Read Article Continues below

What would you like to see next from Dustin Rhodes? Would you like to see him team with Cody again? Let us know in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the Brian Kendrick situation right here

Edited by Angana Roy