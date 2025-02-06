Dustin Rhodes called a joke for ‘living in Cody Rhodes’ shadow’

Dustin Rhodes was disrespected multiple times on AEW Dynamite this week. Also, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was subtly mentioned on the show. The latter was formerly the Executive Vice President of the company and left in 2022 to join WWE. While Cody Rhodes left AEW three years ago, The American Nightmare is still remembered in the company.

Last week, Dustin Rhodes called out MJF for disrespecting Jeff Jarrett and the late great Owen Hart a couple of weeks ago. Friedman has been taking shots at Double J as the latter intended to go after the AEW World Championship, and MJF plans to do the same.

Tonight, on Dynamite, The Natural told Maxwell about the hardships he had to face in life but the former AEW World Champion didn't bother to listen and instead told him that he was living in the shadow of his 'little baby brother.' Dustin Rhodes immediately went after him but was stopped by security.

Trending

Moments after their showdown, Dustin Rhodes had a massive breakdown backstage as Maxwell dragged in Cody Rhodes' in the promo. Later, the match between them was made official for next Wednesday's Dynamite. Following the match announcement, MJF called Dustin a 'joke' on X/Twitter.

"Dustin Rhodes. What a joke," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what happens next week when both the stars square off after their heated confrontation tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback