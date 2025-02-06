  • home icon
  • Dustin Rhodes called a joke for ‘living in Cody Rhodes’ shadow’

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 06, 2025 05:03 GMT
Dustin and Cody Rhodes are among the top pro wrestlers in the industry [Image Credits: AEW on X/Twitter]

Dustin Rhodes was disrespected multiple times on AEW Dynamite this week. Also, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was subtly mentioned on the show. The latter was formerly the Executive Vice President of the company and left in 2022 to join WWE. While Cody Rhodes left AEW three years ago, The American Nightmare is still remembered in the company.

Last week, Dustin Rhodes called out MJF for disrespecting Jeff Jarrett and the late great Owen Hart a couple of weeks ago. Friedman has been taking shots at Double J as the latter intended to go after the AEW World Championship, and MJF plans to do the same.

Tonight, on Dynamite, The Natural told Maxwell about the hardships he had to face in life but the former AEW World Champion didn't bother to listen and instead told him that he was living in the shadow of his 'little baby brother.' Dustin Rhodes immediately went after him but was stopped by security.

Moments after their showdown, Dustin Rhodes had a massive breakdown backstage as Maxwell dragged in Cody Rhodes' in the promo. Later, the match between them was made official for next Wednesday's Dynamite. Following the match announcement, MJF called Dustin a 'joke' on X/Twitter.

"Dustin Rhodes. What a joke," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what happens next week when both the stars square off after their heated confrontation tonight.

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी