WWE Legend congratulates Wardlow after his TNT Championship win; also praises AEW Dynamite match

WWE legend Dustin Rhodes heaped praise on the tag team of Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He also congratulated Wardlow on becoming the new TNT Champion.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa and former NXT star Toni Storm, combinedly known as Thunderstorm, defeated Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose on this week's Dynamite. Rosa picked up the win for her team, pinning Shafir with a Thunder Fire Driver. As far as Wardlow is concerned, he defeated Scorpio Sky with three powerbombs to wrap the gold around his waist.

Rhodes took to Twitter to express his thoughts about the two matches. He said the newly formed tag team was a treat to watch. He also showed love towards Wardlow for his TNT Championship win:

"Tonight's #ThunderStorm brought to you by @thunderrosa22 and #ToniStorm kicked all kinds of ass! And HUGE congrats to the war dog @RealWardlow on his #TNTChampionship WIN!!! @TBSNetwork #AEWDynamite"

You can check out the tweet below:

Wardlow breaks silence after TNT Championship win

The newly crowned champion took to social media to express his emotions after becoming the new TNT Champion.

The bout between Wardlow and Scorpio Sky was a rematch from the March 16 title encounter on Dynamite, which saw the latter win with help from MJF. After winning the title this time, the 34-year-old reshared AEW's post on Twitter to reveal his current state of mind:

"Pure ecstasy," tweeted Wardlow.

After his victory, Mr. Mayhem clicked a photo with his former Pinnacle stablemates, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). However, it remains to be seen how AEW will book him in the future as the new TNT Champion.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far