"Dad would always say take the money" - Dustin Rhodes discusses Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE

Dustin Rhodes recently gave his thoughts on his brother Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE.

Dustin left WWE himself in 2019, joining AEW months later and making his debut against Cody at the first Double or Nothing event. The Natural has since become a prized member of the promotion, as both an in-ring talent and significant backstage presence in his role as a coach.

Cody left AEW earlier this year after his contract expired, he worked beyond his contract expiration on a handshake deal as he was the TNT Champion at the time. After dropping the title against interim champ Sammy Guevara, the younger Rhodes brother made a triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania.

Dustin has given his thoughts on the matter, speaking with Renee Paquette during Oral Sessions. He put forward his belief that their father, the American Dream Dusty Rhodes, would have agreed with the move to WWE:

"I knew dad always wanted us to be happy and he [Dusty Rhodes] would have his suggestions like that and try to lead us in the right way. But ultimately, these are our decisions, right? Money is money, and dad would always say, 'Take the money.' (H/T Fightful)

Cody put memories of his Stardust gimmick beside him as he returned to WWE, defeating The Architect Seth Rollins at the Show of Shows. He has since made it clear that he has eyes for the WWE title, as well as downing Rollins once more at WrestleMania Backlash.

Dustin could have been Cody's last opponent in AEW

Cody and Dustin's clash at Double or Nothing 2019 marked the in-ring debuts of both competitors within the upstart promotion. Had Dustin Rhodes emerged the victor of his Battle of the Belts clash with Sammy Guevara, he would also have been the last opponent for the American Nightmare before his departure.

Sammy and Cody were scheduled to clash in a rematch after Rhodes became the first three-time champ at the Holiday Special Rampage. However, after Cody had to enter COVID protocols, the match was changed to an Interim TNT title match between the Spanish God and Dustin Rhodes.

Had it been Rhodes who won the interim title on the night, he would have taken Guevara's place in the eventual unification bout. As it stands, Cody's final match in the promotion he helped build is his ladder match with Sammy Guevara.

