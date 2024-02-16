Dustin Rhodes excited after historical AEW announcement: "Thanks Tony Khan for making this happen"

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) is more than thankful to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for announcing a major match involving him and a young tag team. He also revealed why the bout is rich in history.

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of the pro wrestling industry for several decades. He is best known for his time in the WWE under the name Goldust. Dustin, who is the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, is currently a part of AEW, where he made his debut in 2019.

The 54-year-old legend has been announced for a trios match this Friday on Rampage, where he is set to team with Marshal and Ross, The Von Erichs. Following the announcement, Rhodes shared a story of his late great-father, Dusty Rhodes, teaming up with Kevin Von Erich way back in 1978 and how this match is an honor for him.

Dustin took to X/Twitter to share the story with the fans and thanked Tony Khan in the process for making the match possible.

"A little history lesson for you. Our own @alexmarvez told me last night that their dad Kevin tagged 1 and only 1 time with my pops back in 1978. So you can imagine how special this meant to me. #VonErichsAndRhodes #TexasBoys whooping tail!! Trios anybody? Thanks @TonyKhan for making this happen. Historical and honored. #keepsteppin and see you tomorrow night on #AEWRampage baby!!!🤘🏼#hookem," Rhodes wrote.

Tony Khan has nothing but praise for Dustin Rhodes

During a recent appearance on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan showered praise on Dustin Rhodes and his legacy.

"Dustin Rhodes is one of the best pro wrestlers of my lifetime, I've been looking up to Dustin Rhodes since I first started watching pro wrestling. He's one of the first wrestlers I saw and throughout his career, he's maintained a really high standard of excellence." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Dustin continues to defy his age and perform in the ring with excellence even in his 50s. Only time will tell what the future holds for the legend.

