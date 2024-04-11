Dustin Rhodes fails to finish his story in AEW

Dustin Rhodes failed to finish his story of becoming World Champion on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Natural discussed his desire to win a world title in a major promotion for the first time in his career on Collision last week. He called out AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, challenging him to put his belt on the line. The Samoan Submission Machine refused the title shot, but did agree to grant Rhodes an Eliminator Match on the April 10, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

The bout for an opportunity for the title shot for Rhodes was supposed to open the show at Charleston, West Virginia. However, The Destroyer would be incapacitated by his Dynasty 2024 challenger Swerve Strickland, resulting in the match being postponed to later in the night.

Dustin Rhodes brought the fight to Joe in the main event of Dynamite tonight. The former Goldust was dominated by the champion through most of the match, even being busted open by the self-proclaimed King of Television. However, the Texas native refused to go down easily.

At one point, Rhodes contemplated using the AEW World Title on Joe, but ended up not doing so, instead nearly pinning the former NXT Champion with a Cross Rhodes. However, Joe had no such hesitation and turned the tables on Dustin, clocking him with the championship belt to pick up the win.

Unlike Dustin, his brother Cody Rhodes succeeded in dethroning Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania XL.

