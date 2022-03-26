Former ECW star brutally assaults Dustin Rhodes on AEW Rampage

Dustin Rhodes got a massive beatdown from former ECW star Lance Archer after their match on AEW Rampage. The bout came after the duo reignited their rivalry by challenging each other last week on AEW Dynamite.

Before the match, Archer also bullied one of Rhodes' students at the Rhodes wrestling academy, Lance Hoyt. However, Dustin immediately stopped the former from inflicting further damage on his student.

Towards the end of Friday's match, The MurderHawk Monster taunted The Natural but got rammed into a turnbuckle, making him stunned. Rhodes capitalized on a Jackknife pin to get the victory.

This infuriated Archer as he immediately assaulted Rhodes outside. The Murderhawk Monster made The Natural bleed, then proceeded to chokeslam him on a table outside.

Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer have faced each other before

However, before their Rampage encounter today, Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer also had a brutal match against each other in 2020 on AEW Dynamite.

The Natural was involved in the TNT Championship Tournament on the Road to Double or Nothing 2020. On April 22, 2020, he beat Kip Sabian in the first round, after a stipulation that if Rhodes loses, he will retire.

The following week in Dynamite, Rhodes set his sights against Archer in the tournament's semifinals. The two had a back-and-forth and gruesome battle, with several near-falls.

Towards the end of the match, The MurderHawk Monster repeatedly assaulted the bleeding Rhodes by hitting him in an exposed turnbuckle.

QT Marshall, Cody, and Brandi Rhodes approached the ring to throw in the towel for Dustin, but Lance had none of it. Instead, he rammed Rhodes' head on the mat. The match ended with Archer pinning Rhodes while clenching his head.

