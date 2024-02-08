Dustin Rhodes helps troubled former WWE star facing financial issues: "Don't need a thank you, just keep yourself clean"

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes fka Goldust) has offered to help a former WWE Superstar after the latter requested assistance on social media.

The troubled former WWE star in question is Justin Credible (Peter Joseph). He has been a part of the pro wrestling business for decades, performing in several significant promotions like WCW and ECW. Until September 2022, Credible was active on the independent circuit.

On Twitter, Justin Credible revealed that he recently lost his job and was suffering from a physical condition. He further asked his fans to support him financially by requesting paid autographs and custom videos.

In response to the post, Dustin Rhodes offered to help Credible by asking for his banking details. The Natural urged the star not to thank him but to keep himself "clean."

"What's your paypal bud. Don't need a thank you, just keep yourself clean."

Besides being an impressive in-ring performer, Dustin Rhodes mentors several up-and-coming wrestlers, making him a valuable asset to AEW.

Dustin Rhodes supported a WWE Superstar amid ongoing controversy

Dustin Rhodes recently tweeted in support of his brother, Cody Rhodes, amid widespread backlash towards WWE's rumored decision to book The Rock in the latter's spot at WrestleMania 40.

On last week's SmackDown, Cody was supposed to announce his WrestleMania 40 opponent after he won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. Many expected him to choose Roman Reigns, considering their storied history. However, The American Nightmare said he wouldn't face Reigns at the show, laying the foundation for The Rock's comeback.

Fans on social media were displeased with the rumored decision to book The Great One against Reigns instead of Cody. Taking to Twitter, Dustin sent a message to his brother, extending his support to the latter:

"I love you @CodyRhodes . You are a light for all of us!! #KeepSteppin."

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes will headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns after the adverse fan reaction to the developing Undisputed WWE Universal Title storyline.

