Dustin Rhodes hints at reuniting with former WWE star to take down The Young Bucks in AEW

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently teased joining forces with a long-time ally and former WWE Superstar to take on The Young Bucks.

The name in question is Keith Lee. He has teamed up with Rhodes multiple times in All Elite Wrestling. However, The Limitless One has been away from in-ring action since last year due to an injury. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks returned from a brief hiatus on the 2024 Homecoming edition of Dynamite with a new gimmick. They are seemingly portraying heel executives on television now.

Interestingly, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are AEW's Executive Vice Presidents in real life. Following their comeback, the duo has been targeting World Tag Team Champions Darby Allin and Sting.

During a recent conversation with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes said he was surprised to see the change in the Bucks' attitude. The Natural added that he might have to find someone like Keith Lee to battle the heel tandem:

"They're pompous. They've come in, and they're such sweet guys, and now this change of heart, this change of attitude they've had. Nicholas and Matthew, what is that? The white suits and they've still got Sting's blood on it, it's crazy."

Rhodes further highlighted how he had overcome several challenges in his career:

"They can come at me; that's fine. I'll be ready for them. I'll have to find Keith Lee or somebody, and we'll take care of business. I've been knocked down a thousand times, I keep getting up. That's why I'm still here." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Young Bucks' match at AEW Revolution 2024 has been made official

After weeks of buildup, The Young Bucks vs. Sting & Darby Allin has been made official for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 3. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will challenge The Icon and Allin for the AEW World Tag Team Title. It will be the final match of the WWE Hall of Famer's illustrious in-ring career.

The event is set to take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, and its ticket sales have been promising thus far. Sting has been one of the biggest names in pro wrestling for decades. Hence, fans worldwide will watch the pay-per-view to see The Icon grace the squared circle one last time.

