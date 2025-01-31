Dustin Rhodes was legitimately upset about a major AEW star's promo, heard screaming backstage

A former AEW World Champion's promo legitimately upset the WWE veteran, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust), a legend revealed. It was also revealed that Dustin was heard screaming backstage during the promo.

The major AEW star, Maxwell Jacob Friedman disrespected the WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett, during their promo segment last week on Dynamite. MJF went too far with his shots mentioning Jarrett's wife and even Owen Hart during the promo.

Meanwhile, Jeff Jarrett disclosed that Dustin Rhodes was upset backstage during his controversial promo segment with MJF. Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett revealed that a person told him Dustin was upset with the promo:

"So I was going my separate way and I knew I had a promo and a guy came up to me and he said, 'I gotta ask you, is Dustin really upset?' And I said, 'What do you mean?' he said, 'Man, he screamed back here twice during your promo' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' he goes, 'Dude I'm telling you he's upset.'"

Jeff Jarrett further revealed:

"So, later I asked Dustin and I'll kinda leave the comments, I said, 'What do you think?' he said, 'Hey man, we're all professionals and we all got to do what we gotta do, whether it's to draw money or beat each other up or make the business go around.' He said, 'I know Max is Max.' And then he looked at me and says, 'He's got a receipt coming, watch.' I just said 'Okay.'" [25:48 to 26:47]

Dustin Rhodes on if he would fight Cody Rhodes again

Dustin Rhodes was recently asked whether he would fight his brother and the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, ever again. Reacting to a fan on X, Dustin refused the idea of fighting Cody again:

"No. I will never fight him again. I wouldn't dare touch something so magical."

Dustin Rhodes is currently the ROH Tag Team Champion and only time will tell what the future has in store for the legend.

