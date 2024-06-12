Dustin Rhodes makes a big announcement ahead of AEW Dynamite

Dustin Rhodes has taken to social media to send a message ahead of AEW Dynamite. The 55-year-old veteran will compete in a high-stakes match on the upcoming show.

The Natural returned to action on All Elite Wrestling programming on the June 8, 2024, edition of Collision, defeating former WWE Intercontinental Champion Johnny TV in a singles competition. After his victory, Rhodes cut a promo on Jack Perry, criticizing him for aligning himself with The Elite and questioning the sacrifices the former FTW Champion claims to have made in his recent promos by pointing to his privileged background.

The Bizarre One revealed that he would face Perry on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, and the match has since been confirmed to be a qualifier bout for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door 2024.

Ahead of their clash on the June 12, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter to send an explicit message to Jack Perry, seemingly promising to deliver a vicious beatdown on The Scapegoat.

"#KeepSteppin Tune in Wednesday for #AEWDynamite I have a Texas A** Wh*****g to hand out! @AEW," tweeted Dustin.

Check out the tweet HERE.

Jack Perry has been wreaking havoc since his AEW return

For the first time since All In 2023, Jack Perry returned to All Elite Wrestling at Dynasty 2024, helping The Young Bucks become three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. The former Jungle Boy soon joined The Elite, solidifying his heel turn by attacking Tony Khan on Dynamite in April.

Perry would brutalize Kenny Omega amid his in-ring absence, delivering a chair shot to The Cleaner's abdomen and helping Matthew and Nicholas Jackson put him on the shelf. The actions of The Elite led Omega to announce an 'Anarchy in the Arena' match for Double or Nothing 2024, pitting the heel stable against a team of All Elite Wrestling talent comprised of Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, and FTR.

After The Mad King sustained a major leg injury during his match against NJPW's Gabe Kidd ahead of the pay-per-view, former TNT Champion Darby Allin replaced Las Vegas, Kingston. Both teams gave it their all, and in an unforgettable moment, Allin even lit Jack Perry on fire. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion had the last laugh as he pinned Bryan Danielson to secure the victory for The Elite.

On the episode of Dynamite following Double or Nothing, The Young Bucks tried to award Perry the vacated TNT Title since Adam Copeland had broken his tibia. However, newly-appointed interim EVP Christopher Daniels revealed that the winners of several qualifiers would compete for the championship at Forbidden Door 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Jack Perry succeeds at qualifying for the TNT Title Ladder Match on Dynamite.

