WWE veteran praises AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

WWE Veteran Dustin Rhodes recently shared a tweet, heaping praise on AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill entered the the All Elite scene in 2020 on the November 11 edition of Dynamite, interrupting Cody Rhodes and calling him out on behalf of Shaquille O’Neal. During the TBS Women's Championship tournament, she defeated Thunder Rosa in the semi-finals and Ruby Soho in the finals to become the inaugural champion. She is currently on an impressive 29-0 winning streak.

Jade, however, has expressed anger at how she has already been compared to established industry veterans. She recently addressed the issue in a furious tweet.

"Stop comparing me to ppl who have been doing this sh*t for years. I’m in my own lane and I’m fine with that. I’ve been compared to someone new every week. Sh**ttttt. You can’t define me," Jade Cargill tweeted.

Responding to this tweet, Dustin Rhodes praised Cargill for her talent.

"You are wonderful just the way you are!!!" Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

Check out the interaction here.

Jade Cargill will be defending her title against Marina Shafir on AEW Rampage

This week's edition of AEW Rampage will have Jade Cargill going for a 30-0 record as she defends her TBS Championship against former WWE Superstar Marina Shafir.

The two wrestlers have been going back and forth on Twitter ahead of their bout. On Twitter, Shafir captioned a poster of her TV debut by taking a shot at Cargill. The former NXT star noted that the champion was not exempt from her wrath and that she would experience it eventually.

Jade was quick to respond, stating that Shafir should appreciate her since the latter will finally get to wrestle on TV.

"Girl please. Be THANKFUL I gave you a spot on my show. Without my name you would never be on TV," Cargill responded.

Check out their tweets below:

'The Problem' will look to take down Jade Cargill in their upcoming high stakes match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if a new AEW TBS Champion will be crowned.

Do you think Jade Cargill will maintain her winning streak? Let us know in the comments below!

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Genci Papraniku