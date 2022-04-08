"It f****ng rocked" - WWE legend heaps praise on The Young Bucks' recent match

Dustin Rhodes recently lavished praise on The Young Bucks and FTR's tag team match from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Heading into Wednesday night, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Nick and Matt Jackson were the most anticipated of the event. As it turns out, FTR and The Young Bucks not only lived up to expectations but arguably delivered one of the best TV matches of the year.

After a tremendous back-and-forth battle, Harwood and Wheeler came up on top after laying down Matt and Nick with a BTE Trigger, followed by a Big Rig to retain their ROH and AAA Tag Titles. A few minutes back, Dustin Rhodes, one of AEW's most experienced workers and coaches, took to Twitter to praise the match.

Dustin termed the bout a "psychological thriller" and added that it was one of the perfect stories he had seen in a long time.

"Last nights tag match between #TopGuys and #YoungBucks was a psychological thriller. The story they told was as close to perfection as I have seen in a long time. It f****ng rocked! #Inspiring #Best2TagteamsInTheWorld. Gotdamn! #AEWDynamite Loved, Loved, Loved that sh*t. @AEW," tweeted Dustin Rhodes

Check out his uncensored tweet here.

The Young Bucks and FTR battled it out at Full Gear 2020

Before their match on this week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks and FTR stepped inside the squared circle for the first time at Full Gear 2020.

Fans had been waiting to see the two teams collide for a long time. Unfortunately, when it finally materialized, it took place in front of a limited crowd due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The bout was still a tag team wrestling classic that ended with Nick and Matt Jackson winning the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Going by the reception to both matches, it's safe to assume Tony Khan could book The Young Bucks and FTR to compete again sometime down the line.

Do you agree with Dustin Rhodes' assessment of the match between the two former AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava