"I AIN'T GOING ANYWHERE!" – Cody Rhodes' family member provides an update on AEW status

Cody Rhodes might have left AEW, but his brother Dustin Rhodes made it clear he isn't going anywhere.

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of AEW since the company's beginning. Not only is he an active wrestler, but he's still one of the best on the roster despite his age. We can argue that the best in-ring work of his career has come in AEW.

The last time we saw The Natural compete in the squared circle was during AEW's Battle of the Belts. The former Goldust stepped up in place of Cody Rhodes and faced Sammy Guevara for the interim TNT Championship. It was great, like most Dustin matches in AEW, with Guevara emerging victorious.

The March 23 episode of Dynamite will air live from Austin, Texas, the elder Rhodes brother's hometown. A Twitter user expressed their wish to see him in action once again. Dustin responded with the following:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes wrestled a classic at Double or Nothing 2019

Cody and Dustin Rhodes never had the high-caliber match fans expected in WWE. They showed the world what they could do when they battled it out at AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

In one of the best and most emotional matches in AEW history, The American Nightmare defeated The Natural in a bloody affair. Dustin bled so much he had Cody worried for his safety mid-match.

After the match, Cody Rhodes asked Dustin if he'd team up with him to take on The Young Bucks. The Brotherhood faced the Jackson brothers at Fight for the Fallen, with the latter team coming out on top.

