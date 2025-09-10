  • home icon
  Dustin Rhodes provides update on his condition amid AEW hiatus

Dustin Rhodes provides update on his condition amid AEW hiatus

By Ishan Dubey
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:09 GMT
Former TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes (Image via his Instagram)
Former TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes (Image via his Instagram)

Dustin Rhodes has been away from action ever since his brutal Chicago Street Fight with Kyle Fletcher on Collision. He lost his newly won TNT Championship to the Prototype during the brutal match and had to take time off due to the injuries he suffered during the match.

After Adam Cole had to relinquish his TNT Championship due to injuries, a Fatal 4-Way match was set at All In to crown a new Champion. Dustin competed against Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia in the Globe Life Field. The Natural defied all odds and left with the prize.

A few days into his reign as Champion, he lost the title to Kyle Fletcher on Collision. He recently shared an update on his injury via his X account.

"Healing nicely. Baby steps but I am #BabySteppin ; Trust the process. AINT NOBODY GONNA STOP ME WHEN I GET BACK............IM THE LAST OF MY KIND" Dustin wrote.
Fans are really hoping to see Dustin Rhodes back in the ring soon. It will be interesting to see when he is finally cleared to wrestle again.

Dustin Rhodes shared an emotional health update a few days ago

After being pushed to the sidelines after his match with Kyle Fletcher on Collision, Dustin is currently recovering. He had recently announced that he will be undergoing a double knee replacement surgery.

He recently shared pictures of his surgically repaired knees and talked about his recovery. He said that it will be a slow and steady road to his recovery while expressing his gratitude to the fans.

"Today marks 2 wks since surgury. Don't really know how I was doing it these last 5 yrs. Knees were destroyed. Dressing off finally. I look forward to a slow and methodical rehab. Slow and steady. Thank yall for all of your support and prayers. God has it under control. #KeepSteppin #DoubleKneeReplacements." He wrote.
It will be exciting to see Dustin Rhodes back in the ring when he finally returns.

Ishan Dubey

Edited by Ishan Dubey
