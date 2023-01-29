Dustin Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' imminent return at WWE Royal Rumble tonight

Dustin Rhodes has sent support to his brother Cody ahead of his return in the WWE Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since he sustained a severe pectoral injury ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. He has confirmed he will make his return to the company in the Royal Rumble match. Fans and professionals alike have tipped the American Nightmare as a leading favorite for the bout after he made his intentions clear for the WWE title upon his return.

Cody's older brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes made it clear he favors his brother too as he posted to Twitter ahead of the bout.

Dustin faced his younger brother in his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2019. The bout was heavily acclaimed by fans and critics alike, with Dustin even describing it as his best body of work in the squared circle.

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO Cody Rhodes is in his hotel right now preparing for the rumble and just randomly started stuttering and burst into tears. He sensed that someone, somewhere, insulted Dusty 🥺🥺🥺 #AEWRampage Cody Rhodes is in his hotel right now preparing for the rumble and just randomly started stuttering and burst into tears. He sensed that someone, somewhere, insulted Dusty 🥺🥺🥺 #AEWRampage https://t.co/XyXTMdLvLS

The brothers also teamed together, with the former WWE tag champs combining to face The Young Bucks at Fight For The Fallen later that year. While Cody left AEW last year his brother has remained with the promotion. Just this week he had a run-in with Swerve Strickland, potentially setting up a bout further down the line.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble match? Share your predictions in the comments below.

