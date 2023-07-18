Dustin Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' teary moment with his mother on WWE RAW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes reacted to his brother Cody Rhodes' promo segment involving their mother on WWE RAW.

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare kicked off the show by addressing the WWE Universe. Rhodes was a bit emotional as he entered the ring, and he revealed that his mother was in attendance. She was sitting in the front row.

The former AEW star revealed that his mother, Michelle Rhodes, was the person that taught him everything in life and groomed him to be the person he has become. Rhodes teared up during the promo, with fans in attendance vociferously backing him.

Following this promo segment, WWE veteran and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to react to the segment. He mentioned that he was proud of his brother.

"So proud of my brother!! He is shining bright! ❤️ ya Codeman @CodyRhodes," Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Rhodes then addressed Brock Lesnar and dared him to come out to accept the former's challenge for a SummerSlam bout. The Beast Incarnate showed up and attacked The American Nightmare. He beat down Cody Rhodes in front of his mother and even delivered an F5.

After beating him up, The Beast Incarnate accepted the challenge. This will mark the third singles match between the two stars.

