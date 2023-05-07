Dustin Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes' victory at WWE Backlash 2023

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently shared a message after Cody Rhodes' win at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico.

The American Nightmare faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of the Premium Live Event. The heated feud between the two started after The Beast Incarnate viciously attacked Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

The match at WWE Backlash was a brutal one, with Brock Lesnar getting busted open at one point. Toward the end of the bout, the former WWE Champion almost picked up the victory after applying the Kimura Lock, but Cody Rhodes countered it into a roll-up pin and came out on top.

Shortly after his victory, Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to react to his brother's performance at the Premium Live Event.

"If your big star bound it's a long hard ride. Huge victory!!! NOW @CodyRhodes #FinishTheF**kingStory!!!" tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes I heard I was spotted today in Puerto Rico! I heard I was spotted today in Puerto Rico! 😂😂 https://t.co/AOZOKsDYup

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes manages to carry the momentum from his huge victory over Brock Lesnar and wins the new World Heavyweight Title in the future.

