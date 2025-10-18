Dustin Rhodes reacts to former AEW star's emotional world title victory

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most experienced veterans in wrestling today. He is currently out with an injury he suffered during his match with Kyle Fletcher on Collision few months ago. He recently took to X to react to Mike Santana's emotional TNA World Championship win at Bound for Glory.Santana faced Trick Williams at Bound for Glory pay-per-view last week. Trick had been holding the TNA World title hostage with him for the past few months until Santana finally brought it back to TNA by beating him. He shared an emotional moment with his daughter in the ring after the match as they celebrated his title victory.Following Santana's crowning moment at Bound for Glory, he received a lot of praise and well wishes from around the world. He posted a few pictures of his title win on X saying that he's still living in that moment. Dustin Rhodes replied to the tweet telling Santana that he's proud of him.&quot;Proud of you brother❤️&quot; Dustin wrote.Santana then thanked Dustin for always believing in him. The former TNT Champion then told Santana that he loves him. It's great to see Mike Santana receive so much praise for his much awaited title win.Dustin Rhodes is currently on hiatus due to injuryThe Natural is currently on the shelf recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered few months when he lost his TNT title to Kyle Fletcher. He is currently undergoing a double knee replacement surgery and will be out for a while before he recovers completely.He had recently released a statement updating the fans about his health. He noted that despite the progress being slow, he intends to be fully fit soon again.&quot;Update: Knees are still in pain but getting better by the day. Tough month. All in all, Rehab is going well and pushing through. Long way to go but positive I will be better than ever when I return.&quot;Fans all around the world are hoping that Dustin Rhodes recovers soon and makes his return to the ring.