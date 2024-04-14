Dustin Rhodes reacts to former WWE Champion’s unfortunate update on in-ring return

A former WWE Champion shared an unfortunate update regarding his current medical condition after multiple surgeries and AEW star Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, reacted to it through an emoji on social media.

The former WWE Champion would be none other than Big E. The New Day member has been out of in-ring action for over two years now. He suffered a brutal neck injury during his match on an episode of SmackDown in March 2022. Big E had to undergo multiple surgeries due to his condition as well.

Big E recently took to X/Twitter to provide an unfortunate update regarding his medical condition. He said that while he was feeling well, he may not be medically cleared to compete. Check out what he shared below:

"Hey, all! Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I'm not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared. But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good."

Dustin Rhodes also took notice of Big E's positive message to fans and reacted with an emoji to show that he was glad to hear that.

Check out Dustin Rhodes' tweet below:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Big E moving forward.

Dustin Rhodes failed to defeat AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

Last week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes cut a passionate promo stating how he never won a world championship in his long career. He also challenged AEW World Champion Samoa Joe to earn a shot at the latter's coveted title.

The match took place on Dynamite this past Wednesday, where Dustin showed resilience against The Samoan Submission Machine. However, The Natural got busted open during the match and Joe eventually secured the win.

Although the 55-year-old veteran failed to win the AEW World Championship, he put on a great fight and fans are still rooting for him. Only time will tell what the future has in store for Dustin.

