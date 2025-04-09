Dustin Rhodes reacts to former WWE star's recent achievement

AEW star Dustin Rhodes applauded a 52-year-old star after the latter received a major honor. Tyrus, a former WWE star, worked in the global sports entertainment juggernaut for over eight years. While the star had huge potential, some felt he never got pushed as much as he deserved during his tenure. He also worked with TNA and NWA. He retired from in-ring competition in 2023 and recently received a huge award.

Dustin Rhodes, who currently holds two ROH titles, is one of the most experienced veterans on the AEW roster. He has been known for mentoring young talent for a long time. He recently greeted the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion after the latter was honored for his work.

Tyrus recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that he was the recipient of the '2024 Patriot of the Year' award from the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. Dustin Rhodes sent a two-word message to the WWE veteran after the latter was honored.

"Very cool," he wrote.

Swerve Strickland heaps praises on Dustin Rhodes

The Realest star has been one of the many fans of The Natural for quite some time. At the 2023 Worlds End PPV, the former AEW World Champion was supposed to face Keith Lee. Due to an injury to the latter, Dustin stepped up and elevated Swerve Strickland during the impromptu match.

While speaking on Bootleg Kev, Swerve said that the 55-year-old star often gives suggestions to the former about his matches.

"Dustin, in general, he’s been the guy behind a lot of my great matches. He doesn’t tell me what to do, but he suggests things and where they should go. And he always puts a perspective on it where I’m like, ‘Oh, now you got me really thinking.’ And then I’m like, ‘How would you do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I would go this way with it,’ but he never tells me what to do," he said.

It remains to be seen when The Natural will be a regular on AEW TV once again as he hasn't appeared on the programming for almost two months now.

