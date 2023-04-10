Dustin Rhodes reacts to WWE personality's warm message for Dusty Rhodes

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes recently reacted to a heartfelt message from TJ Wilson about his late father and wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes.

Wilson, who was known in WWE as Tyson Kidd, has been with the company since 2006. Following an injury, Kidd was sidelined from in-ring action and joined the company as a producer in 2017. Like many of his peers, he grew up watching the Hall of Famer and has immense respect for the legend.

Tyson Kidd recently took to Twitter to claim his love for Dusty Rhodes. This prompted a reply from Dustin Rhodes, who responded by saying that Dusty also loved Kidd.

"He loved you buddy," Dustin wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

The touching exchange between Wilson and Dustin shows just how much of an impact Dusty Rhodes had on the wrestling community. Even in his absence, Rhodes' legacy continues to inspire and unify wrestlers from different promotions.

Dusty Rhodes was known as "The American Dream" and was one of the most iconic and influential wrestlers of all time. He won numerous accolades throughout his career and was a beloved mentor to countless wrestlers, including his sons, Dustin and Cody Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes sends a message to WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes following his loss at WrestleMania 39

AEW star Dustin Rhodes showed his support for his brother, Cody Rhodes, after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes gave it his all in a fierce battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he fell short against Reigns, with interference from the Bloodline stablemates Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

The loss left fans heartbroken, but Dustin Rhodes offered words of encouragement to his brother on Twitter. He shared a photo of his dog, Beast, and stated that he wanted Cody to keep writing his story.

"#Beast says #KeepSteppin @CodyRhodes ....... You will #FinishThisStory," Dustin wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Dustin Rhodes is currently teaming up with Keith Lee on AEW programming. It remains to be seen whether he will join Cody in WWE in the near future.

What are your favorite Dusty Rhodes moments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes