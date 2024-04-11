Dustin Rhodes required medical attention after AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) has revealed that he needed medical attention after his AEW World Title eliminator match on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes cut a passionate backstage promo, mentioning how he never won a world title in his lengthy career. Following the emotional segment, Dustin challenged World Champion Samoa Joe for a match on this week's Dynamite.

If Dustin Rhodes would have defeated Joe, he would have received a AEW World Title shot in the future. The Natural and the champion had a hard-hitting bout in the main event of Dynamite. In the end, The Samoan Submission Machine prevailed over a bloodied Dustin.

Following the show, Rhodes took to Twitter to inform fans that he required a couple of stitches after the brutal match on Dynamite. The veteran also informed his supporters that he would be heading home for his birthday.

"Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite. You win some and you lose some. You fans are the reason I still do this.❤️ Couple stitches, home for my birthday tomorrow and one of the absolute best in the biz who loves doing it for you! Love y'all!!🤘🏼"

Dustin Rhodes reacted to his brother recently finishing his story

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes finally finished his story by capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. Besides the millions of fans worldwide, The Americam Nightmare's brother, Dustin Rhodes, also congratulated him on social media.

The Natural expressed his love for Cody and mentioned that the latter would now embark on a new journey.

"I love you brother! Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!!" Dustin wrote on Twitter.

Cody has finally achieved his father's dream of winning the WWE World Title. Will Dustin follow in his footsteps and win the AEW World Championship before he retires? Only time will tell.

